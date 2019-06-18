The next Samsung Galaxy M40 sale is scheduled in India on June 20, 2019, following the first release sale on June 18. Read the article to know the price and specification of the smartphone.

The new Samsung Galaxy M40 will be going on sale in Indian markets once more after its initial release on June 18. The sale is officially scheduled on June 20 on Amazon as well as the Samsung Online Shop. Previous mentions of the device by Samsung managed to create a stir among consumers who are patiently awaiting the following sale. The price of the smartphone is set at Rs. 19,990. The device also comes with 6 GB RAM and an impressive 128 GB internal memory along with funky colors like Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue gradients. The M40 was launched in India last week.

The M40 boasts a magnificent full-screen HD+ infinity-O display, with a large 6.3-inch screen. The device runs on an Android 9 Pie operating system with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. The smartphone even comes with Samsung’s new screen sound technology coupled with an Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB RAM. The device offers an impressive 128 GB internal storage.

For all the selfie enthusiasts, the M40 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The back camera is a three-cam setup that contains a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor. The device also has a long-lasting 3500 mAh battery.

Offers on purchase of the phone are numerous, with ICICI card users getting a Rs.1500 discount. Vodafone and Idea users receive an additional 0.5 GB data on their plans for a span of 18 months while Reliance Jio users will receive double benefits for their Rs.198 and Rs. 299 plans.

Love begets love. Thank you for the overwhelming response. Next sale on 20th June, 12 noon.

Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/hqQJbPwoos or Samsung India: https://t.co/PjIGbSIArS#SamsungM40 #OMG pic.twitter.com/wmPf2y9UCI — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 18, 2019

