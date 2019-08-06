After making its debut in New York, Samsung Galaxy Note series is ready for its debut in India on 20 August. The price is expected to begin from Rs 71,900. Check Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has been launched in New York and is set to debut in India on 20 August. As per the leaks, the phone will either powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus or New Samsung 9825 sOc. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will go on sale globally either on 22 August or 23 August. This report is confirmed by India’s largest smartphone agency, IANS.

Specification and Feature of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports 6.3-inch full HD display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is going to sport a triple rear camera setup which includes two 12-megapixel sensors and one 16-megapixel sensor. For selfie admirers, this phone is going to sport a 10-megapixel of selfie camera.

The phone is going to run on Android Pie paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by 3,800 mAH of battery with also supports fast charging.

And if we talk about its successor, i.e. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, the phone will offer 6.8-inch of Full HD display. The phone sport a quad rear camera setup which includes 12 megapixels of primary camera, 12-megapixel of optimal zoom camera,16-megapixel of a super-wide lens and a TOF 3D camera. The phone also ditches 3.5mm jack and come with a type C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will run on Android Pie paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The phone is powered by 4,300 battery which supports fast charging. The price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is going to starts from Rs 71,900-Rs 72,500.