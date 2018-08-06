Samsung is all set to roll out its new flagship Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 at its Unpacked event in New York. Although the leaks that recently surfaced about the phone haven't left much to ponder about Samsung's new flagship. Also, an alleged hands-on image of Galaxy Note 9's retail box, highlighting the important features of the smartphone has also been doing the rounds on the Internet.

Ahead of its official launch on August 9 in New York, a few latest updates of the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has been doing the rounds on the Internet. We all are aware of the fact that there is not much left to reveal about the smartphone, but still, Samsung is all set to roll out its brand new flagship in upcoming days. For all the tech enthusiasts who seek leaks about every upcoming device, there are some latest specifications about the flagship that have been surfaced on the social media.

Reports in India Today showcased a hands-on image of Galaxy Note 9’s retail box, highlighting important features of the phone. As per reports, the Galaxy Note 9 box was posted by Dmitriy Ryabinin of Mail.Ru. The alleged pictures of the retail box confirmed that most likely the Galaxy Note 9 is going to be similar as Galaxy S9+.

Coming to the alleged pictures of the retail box, the handset mentioned in the pictures is a 6GB+128GB variant with 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. Confirming the earlier rumours, the phone carries a dual 12MP rear camera setup with the primary lens has a variable aperture feature f1.5/f2.4 and the secondary lens is fixed f2.4 respectively. It has been also expected that the smartphone will be launched with a higher 8GB RAM option with up to 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The picture also confirmed that under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery, which is higher than all the other flagships of Samsung that were recently launched. Meanwhile, for the other details, we all are looking forward to the official launch. Besides this, the fan would love the fact that the flagship is coming with IP68 certification that for dust and water resistance and will support facial recognition via iris scanner. On the top of it, the fingerprint scanner option is also available. \

