South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Thursday unveiled its latest high-end smartphone – Galaxy Note 9. According to reports, the smartphone will be available in India from August 24. With amazing features, Samsung is all set to impress technology lovers awaiting to get their hands on this flagship device. People can also pre-order this smartphone on Flipkart’s ongoing Freedom Day sale, as per the latest teaser released by the company. The smartphone will be manufactured at the Samsung’s Noida plant, which is the world’s biggest mobile factory. The plant was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on July 9. Samsung India has revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 price in the country starts at Rs. 67,900.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone has 6.4 inches super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. For protection, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Out of the box, it runs on the Andriod Oreo 8.1 operating system. The smartphone is about 8.8 mm thin and weighs 201 grams.

In a bid to boost its performance, particularly for game lovers and heavy duty users, the smartphone is powered by Exynos 9810 Octa – EMEA processor, along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It also comes up with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB memory options and the smartphone comes in four colours.

With dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear, the device has 12MP + 12MP dual camera system, also 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom. The smartphone also has an 8MP selfie camera. Along with fast charging technology, the smartphone has a 4000mAh battery, which is 21 per cent bigger than Note 8.

