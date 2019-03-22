Samsung Galaxy S10: World's first mobile device with the next-generation network capability will release its first 5G smartphone on April 5, 2019, at South Korea. The Galaxy S10’s 5G model has passed the signal verification test, giving the green light for its launch in the South Korean market. Get all details inside

Samsung Galaxy S10: South Korean brand Samsung will release its first 5G smartphone on April 5, 2019, at South Korea. It is the world’s first mobile device with the next-generation network capability. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant said Galaxy S10’s 5G model will go on sale, without a pre-order programme. The Galaxy S10’s 5G model has passed the signal verification test, giving the green light for its launch in the South Korean market. The phone comes with GPS, Heart Rate Sensor, Fingerprint Scanner with dustproof protection.

It will be the first 5G phone, that will be launched into the market and eventually, it is among the highest speed network. Samsung scheduled to launch the phone about a week earlier than the US carrier Verizon’s planned to launch its first 5G smartphone service on Motorola’s MotoZ3.

Features of the Galaxy S10,5G model:

Display:

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display

Camera:

12 + 12 + 16 MP Triple Rear Cameras

10 MP Front Camera

AF Phase Detection, Auto Flash, Bokeh Effect, Continuous Shooting, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo tagging, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), ISO control, Optical image stabilization, Self-timer, Touch to focus, White balance presets, Wide Angle Lens

Operating System:

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity:

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features:

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Sensors:

Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Magnetometer, Barometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope

Price:

Rs.66,900/.

Galaxy S10’s 5G model have graphical performance that can make games run smoothly, this phone has got a Mali-G76 MP12 GPU. Onboard storage is at 128 GB with the option to expand the memory up to 512 GB. The design is one of the most important factors when it comes to mobiles. This phone is 7.8 mm slim and weighs 157 grams.

