Samsung will unveil its flagships of S10 series smartphones on February 20, 2019, at an event in San Francisco. Before the launch, a few render images along with features have been leaked online. Probably, at the launch, Samsung will also reveal the Galaxy F foldable phone. The latest phone series varies from, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Lite (or S10E). We bring you with all the features of the Samsung Galaxy series.

We bring you with some of the design and display of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:

Display

As per the photos, Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch 2K+ AMOLED display

Galaxy S10+ will have a 6.4-inch or 6.3-inch display,

Galaxy S10 Lite will have a smaller 5.8-inch display.

The common thing in all the S10 series is the trio will come with a punch-hole screen to host a front-facing camera. S

Samsung introduced this kind of display with its Galaxy A8s in China. It has been named as ‘Infinity-O’ display.

While Galaxy S10+ will have a wider pill-shaped hole for dual front-cameras, S10 and S10 Lite will have only one camera at the front.

Designing

Galaxy S10, S10+ will come with a curved display on the sides, while the S10 Lite will be in a flat display, based on the leaks.

The higher variants will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The S10 series will be a dust and water resistant as well, similarly to the previous generation phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series cameras

As per the latest specification leak by GSMArena has revealed that, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 will have triple rear cameras 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

A 12MP wide camera sensor with f/1.5 aperture

A 16MP ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Low-end version S10 Lite, will come with a dual rear camera setup of a 12MP wide lens with f/1.5 aperture clubbed with a 16MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture.

For front camera, S10+ will have two sensors of 10MP (f/1.9 aperture) and 8MP (f/2.2 aperture). Both Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite will have a 10MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series with other specs and features

As per the reports, Samsung S10 phones will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Except for the Lite version, it will have a regular fingerprint sensor on the side.

Reports have further stated, Samsung Galaxy S10+ will have 4100 mAh battery, Galaxy S10 will have 3400 mAh battery and Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 3100 mAh battery.

Storage Space

Samsung Galaxy S10+ will expected to come in 3 storage options– 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB.

Talking about Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite, they will come with two storage variants of 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

The phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the international market variant will have the Exynos 9820 processor on board. This international market variant will also come to India as well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is a 5G ready processor. However, leaks have suggested that Samsung will showcase two separate 5G variants of the Galaxy S10 later.

The Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt will be 5G ready with quad-cameras at the back.

Sporting a ceramic body at the back, both Galaxy S10 Bolt could have a bigger 6.7-inch display.

