A few weeks before the official launch of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, details regarding the specifications and design have been leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were rumoured to make their appearance during the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona next month. According to a report by Slashleaks, the upcoming Galaxy S9 will sport a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S9+ will sport a 3500mAh battery. These are the same battery capacities, which we present in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well.

According to the leaked specifications, the Galaxy S9 will be having a 5.8- inch infinity display while S9+ will be having a 6.2-inch display. The phone is also featured with 12MP and 16MP cameras to the front and rear. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810, depending on the country, is going make the processor extra efficient. Both the smartphones will be water and dust resistant. Adding to the features, there would be a 3D sensing facial recognition feature and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

According to a report, Samsung was working on two Galaxy S9 prototypes, one with a front-facing in-display fingerprint sensor and other with a rear fingerprint sensor. However, a source suggests that the Galaxy S9 fingerprint sensor won’t be integrated into the display. The smartphone has also adopted the no headphone jack from the new iPhones and Google’s pixel smartphones. While the Samsung users are excited about the launch of new models, the rumours can be a bit disappointing in terms of battery sport.