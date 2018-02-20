After making themselves clear that Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be camera oriented smartphones, smartphone giants Samsung are likely to endorse dual aperture ability with enhanced low-light image capture feature in their upcoming flagships Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. The successor of Samsung Galaxy S8 are likely to resemble the Galaxy S8 display which means a 5.8-inch, 6.2 on 9+ Super AMOLED screen which functions with 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution. Check specifications, images of Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ down below.

To first look of Samsung’s best bid to take the realm of the smartphone industry from direct rivals Apple is being speculated to be out in the world ahead of its much-anticipated launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. With the latest set of leaks that have emerged on the internet might reveal Samsung’s plot for their next flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The South Korean conglomerate have already made themselves clear that Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be camera oriented smartphones.

On Monday Samsung released their latest teaser titled: Drop Tested with one motive — to embrace the brands obsessions over little things so that users can do the big things. The brand claimed that they do extensive drop tests on their smartphones because phones get extensively dropped. The upcoming smartphone comes with such a pedigree that will assure you to do things with the upcoming Galaxy series 9 smartphone you never did before. Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are likely to come in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Grey and Coral Blue colours.

According to the German website Winfuture.de, the successors of Samsung 8 and S8+ are likely to endorse dual aperture ability with enhanced low-light image capture feature. The Korean brands will extensively focus on the phone’s camera and its speakers. The phone’s dual shooters get two 12-megapixel sensors with an optical image stabilizer to focus in no time. Users can shoot videos at 960 frames per second. On front the Galaxy S9 will come with an 8-megapixel camera with F / 1.7 aperture that has autofocus.

In terms of display of the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone, the successor is likely to resemble the Galaxy S8 display which means a 5.8-inch, 6.2 on 9+ Super AMOLED screen which functions with 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution. The upcoming flagship smartphone from the house of Samsung is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in US and China only. For the Indian market, we can expect the flagship smartphone in Samsung Exynos 9810 processor. The Galaxy S9 is expected to get packed with 4GB Ram and the much powerful Galaxy S9+ will be a 6GB RAM version.

