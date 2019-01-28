The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have an infinity-V display panel with a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy M smartphones also come with a face unlock feature with a highly durable 5,000 mAh battery. Instead of Samsung's One UI based on Android Pie, the Galaxy M series consist of a new custom skin powered by Android 8.1 Oreo.

Tech giant Samsung on Monday launched 2 new phones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, in the Indian Smartphone market. The new galaxy M phones are advertised as “India’s first” smartphones, targeted to the youth. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have an infinity-V display panel with a dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy M smartphones also come with a face unlock feature with a highly durable 5,000 mAh battery. Instead of Samsung’s One UI based on Android Pie, the Galaxy M series consist of a new custom skin powered by Android 8.1 Oreo. Widevine L1 support is also enabled in the Galaxy M series to stream HD videos through apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Galaxy M series come as online-exclusive models and their sale is scheduled on February 5 through Amazon.in and e-store of Samsung India.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M10 in India starts at Rs. 7990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage variant and Rs. 8990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. On the other hand, Galaxy M20 will be launched at a price of Rs. 10,990 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant, while the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant will be available in the market at a price of Rs. 12,990.

Initially, the phones will be available in two different colours i.e. Charcoal Black and the other being Ocean Blue.

Additionally, Jio 4G customers who are going to buy the Galaxy M-series will get a privilege of double amount of data on the recharge pack of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

