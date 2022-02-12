Pre-reserved customers will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth INR 2699 for free. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphones or Galaxy Tab S8 Series on Samsung India's e-Store

Samsung announced that customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series in India by paying a token amount of INR 1999. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphone through ‘Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass’ and Galaxy Tab S8 Series through ‘Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-reserve VIP Pass’. Pre-reserved customers will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth INR 2699 for free. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphones or Galaxy Tab S8 Series on Samsung India’s e-Store www.samsung.com and Samsung Shop App.

At Unpacked, Samsung unveiled Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the best of two smartphone legacies – the unrivalled power of the Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series – to set a new standard for premium smartphones. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung has ever created.

Samsung also announced Galaxy S22 and S22+ at Unpacked, two flagship devices that power creativity and self-expression. Galaxy S22 and S22+ introduce dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious.

The premium Galaxy Tab S8 Series was also announced at Unpacked. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 come with the biggest, boldest and most powerful performance on a Galaxy Tablet. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy Tab S8 series comes with a new and improved ultrafast S Pen in-box with reduced latency for an incredible writing experience.