Smartphone heavyweights Samsung are set to unveil their flagship phone Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25 ahead of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Keeping the competition with Apple iPhone X in mind, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be Samsung’s best bet as their flagship smartphone is likely to feature an enhanced camera with 3D Animoji features. The Korean smartphone maker has recently released S9 teaser titled The Camera Re imagined focusing on the camera features of the upcoming smartphone. The latest teaser of the Samsung S9 breakdowns into key camera elements starting from flash, iris, fast-motion shots, low light quality to photo tagging and most importantly — selfies.

Samsung are expected to introduce a similar Apple iPhone X’s Animoji feature in the form of 3D emoji which will use the smartphone’s camera to capture facial expressions on screen. Taking notes from Apple again, Samsung as per latest reports, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will not sport same cameras. As per reports, the successor of Galaxy S9 will have a SINGLE rear shooter while its more powerful version might come with a dual camera. Similar to display screen on Samsung Galaxy 8 series, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come in have Infinity Display.

Both Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Titanium Grey and Coral Blue. The upcoming flagship smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in US and China only. For the other international market, we can expect them in Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC. While the Galaxy S9 is expected to have 4GB Ram, the much powerful Galaxy S9+ can have up to 6GB RAM.

You can check the official teaser of Galaxy S9 from Samsung down below: