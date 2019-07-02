South Korea based company Samsung is now ready to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. The launching event will take place at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Samsung is set to launch Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. The South Korean company is ready to launch the phone next month at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A teaser video has been released by the Samsung officials that shows off a brand new S Pen stylus revolving around a single camera lens. The event which will be conducted on August 7 could possibly bring the Galaxy Note 10 5G model in the market. The event will be scheduled from 4pm(1.30am IST on August 8).

The officials haven’t revealed any details about the upcoming Galaxy model. Although, it is confirmed that the S Pen and a single camera lens will be the unique feature of the phone.

The rumours also suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 will be launched with an infinity display with the punch hole in the middle. Galaxy Note 10 will be the first handset to come with centre placed punch-hole display.

According to the sources, the Galaxy Note 10 is believed to be a huge upgrade to the Galaxy Note 9 which had been released last year. Like all the Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones, the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will also be packed with Snapdragon 855 processor- the latest flagship by Qualcomm.

As per the sources, there will be two models of the Galaxy Note 10. Both models are expected to be released on August 7. The first model will be called Galaxy Note 10, whereas the second or the top-end model will be named Galaxy Note 10 pro.

As some of the rumours suggest, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to feature a 6.28-inch display. On the other hand, Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be featured 6.75 -inch display. The Galaxy Note 10 model will also believed to be featured the latest generation of the in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be released in India a few weeks after its global launch on August 7.