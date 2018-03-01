Smartphone giants Samsung will launch their flagship mobile phone Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India on March 6 after announcing its arrival ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that is designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them. The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with enticing features like slow motion, dual aperture and AR Emoji similar to Apple's Animoji.

Mark the dates folks, smartphone giants Samsung will launch their flagship mobile phone Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India on March 6 after announcing its arrival ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last week. The Korean tech giants are one of the first front-runners in the world of mobile phones to launch their flagship devices in the year 2018. Based on their invitations, Samsung will unveil the torchbearer of the Galaxy series this month on Tuesday. While Samsung are yet to reveal the price list of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+, they have kick-started the pre-bookings in India.

For pre-booking, interested buyers have to pay a token amount of Rs 2,000. Airtel users can pre–book the same devices till March 4. The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with enticing features like slow motion, dual aperture and AR Emoji similar to Apple’s Animoji. The flagship smartphone is in direct competition with mobile juggernauts Apple iPhone X and Google’s Pixel series. The Galaxy S8 successor also has dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound. With a 5.8-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 12MP rear and 8MP front shooter.

“With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that is designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that is unique and personal to them,” DJ Koh, the president and Head of IT & Mobile Communications Division of Samsung Electronics was quoted as saying. The successor of Samsung Galaxy S8 is boosted with a Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 processors with 4GB RAM and 5.8-inch QHD Super AMOLED screen. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is packed with 4GB Ram and the much powerful version Galaxy S9+ is a 6GB RAM variant.

