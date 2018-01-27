Google has come up with a latest version of its internet browser - Chrome 64 - that will enable a user to mute the websites that auto play the unwanted ads and videos. To mute a website, a user need to click on the "View Site Information" option on the left most edge of the address bar combined with the Google search box of the browser.

Back in the days, accessing of texts or videos used to be at the disposal of a user but with time, there is a bombardment of unwanted videos on almost every website which has become a menace for an online user. The most classic case of unwanted videos popping up on websites is of that Trivago guy, who wanted the viewers to compare hotels. In order to tackle the dissent among users, internet browser Google Chrome has come up with a latest version of the software that allows users to permanently mute websites that auto play videos.

According to media reports, the latest version of Google Chrome – Chrome 64 – has been made available on Windows, Mac and Linux. Why it is being touted as a revolutionary product because it will enable a user to switch off the websites that auto play unwanted videos. With this browser, there will be no playing of videos without permission giving a smooth and seamless experience to the user.

To mute a website, a user need to click on the “View Site Information” option on the left most edge of the address bar combined with the Google search box of the browser. This replaces the “mute tab” which was only temporary before. Apart from this, Windows users will also get High Dynamic Range (HDR) support to their Chrome 64 browser soon. The feature will require a PC with the Fall Creators Update, a HDR-compatible monitor and graphics card.

Earlier, Adblock Plus, a rival adblocker, published a report saying that Google Chrome’s new filter will only block about 17% of advertisements online while it will let through the 83% of the unwanted ads. In the research, Adblock Plus assessed some 55 different type of ads and came up with the conclusion that Chrome might fall short on its promise of muting all the websites that play unwanted ads.