Sony Xperia XA3 handset which is expected to be launched at The Mobile World Conference 2019 has been leaked online via render images shared by WinFuture. In the leaked pictures, the handset can be seen in a larger screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio with a thin chin at the bottom. A close look suggested that the handset has a side mounted finger print sensor. The backside of the handset is horizontally aligned with dual cameras and LED flash placed above. According to the render images, the handset probably be launched in four colours- Silver, Black, Pink and Blue.

Camera features of Sony Xperia XA3

The smartphone is likely to offer a 23-megapixel primary rear camera. There is a front camera for selfie. The handset is expected to offer a plastic build material body.

Image credits: WinFuture

Pricing of Sony Xperia XA3



Usually, the smartphone Xperia XA series are launched under the mid-range price category. So, the Sony Xperia XA3 can also be expected to be priced on similar lines.

Meanwhile, the company has scheduled an event on February 25 on the first day of Mobile World Congress (MWC), 2019. As per the media invite, company probably showcase a smartphone in Blue colour with gradient finishing. However, the type of the smartphone has still not been revealed.

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and may run on Android Oreo 8.0 operating system. Earlier the phone was listed on benchmark website. It was seen featuring 6GB of RAM. The device may come with 64GB internal storage.

