After a year-long wait since its announcement of launch in India, Spotify is all set for its mega launch by the end of January this year. After its announcement of entry in March, the online music giant ran into trouble after many music labels refused to sign a deal with it, citing its direct involvement in acquiring a license from certain artists without informing the labels.

World’s largest online music streaming service is all set to mark its footprints in India in association with world’s second-biggest YouTube channel T-Series. The online music giant recently inked a deal with T-Series to make all the 160,000 songs on the channel available on its platform giving away hints of its much-awaited arrival in India.

The rumours of its launch have been in the industry since March 2018 after Spotify Co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek had confirmed that they are working on launching in some of the biggest markets in the world, including India. However, it was only confirmed during the platforms investors day presentation.

Reports suggest that initially, the music will be available in 5 languages namely Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu while more regional languages will be added to the platform in the coming days.

The reports of Spotify launching its services have come after it was said that Himanshu Suri has been suggested as the Senior Editor of Indian culture. It was also said that OLX CEO Amarjit Singh Batra has been appointed as Sportify India head. However, NewsX cannot confirm these news.

