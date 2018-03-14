World-renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, a spokesperson for his family said. The eminent scientist was survived by his three children Lucy, Robert and Tim. One of the world's greatest minds since Einstein, Hawking spent his life to revolutionising the world of physics and cosmologies. Here we have listed some of the key research done by Professor Hawking.

World-renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76. Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, England. Mathematics was always his first love, and his talent of thinking outside the box was something that made him an indifferent. Mathematics was his tool to express his complicated thoughts and his thoughts were something that made him miles ahead of us. With mathematics in his heart, Stephen attended the University of Oxford and then majored in Physics. After completing his graduation, he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which actually changed his life.

After being diagnosed by ALS, Hawking battled the terrible disease for 50 years. In most cases, people diagnosed with the terrible disease do not survive it past 10 years. Hawking was a remarkable scientist and was known for his contribution in the field of Physics and cosmology. He revolutionised the world of Physics. His theory on the black holes has given a new face to the universe. After working with fellow cosmologist Roger Penrose, he demonstrated that Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity and quantum theory must be united.

The following are some of the key discoveries of Professor Stephen Hawking:

Hawking radiation

In 1973, Hawking joined the department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics at Cambridge. During the time, he discovered that black holes could leak energies and particles into space, and could explode too. He also discovered that once the black hole is formed, it radiates energy and starts losing mass. The radiation gives no information about matter inside the black hole and once the hole disappears, all the information goes with it.

A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes

He published the book ‘A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes’ in 1988. It was one of the best sellers, which concluded that the universe of matter and energy began at a single point, which reached a critical mass, then exploded outward.

Black Holes and Baby Universes

In 1993, the book ‘Black Holes and Baby Universes’ was published. It encapsulates of scientific articles exploring ways in which the universe may be governed.

Stephen Hawking’s Universe: The Cosmos Explained

In 1998, Hawking came up with this other interesting book which was about the basis of existence. Stephen Hawking’s Universe reveals step-by-step how we can all share his understanding of the cosmos, and our own place within it.

The Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe

The book was published in 2002 and presented some of the most complex theories of physics past and present. The book enlightens readers and exposes them to the rich history of scientific thought and the complexities of the universe in which we live.

