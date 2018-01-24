Startup incubator T-Hub and social networking site Facebook has launched the India Innovation Hub Accelerator Programme to foster innovation in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) space. Both the companies will aid and help start-ups working in the field innovation programmes and technology depth. The start-ups selected as part of this programme will have an opportunity to work and scale up under the aegis of Facebook

Startup incubator T-Hub in partnership with Facebook has launched the India Innovation Hub Accelerator Programme to foster innovation in Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) space. T-Hub and Facebook will aid the selected start-ups working in the field with cutting-edge technology to scale using innovation programmes, global outreach and technology depth. Start-ups, which are in the space of AR/VR application to health tech, industrial manufacturing, education, corporate learning and development, hardware and accessories positioning, gesture and eye tracking, mobile hardware and enablement, video processing, developer tools, camera, capture technology, can participate in this programme.

The start-ups selected as part of this programme will have an opportunity to work and scale up under the aegis of Facebook. The start-ups will be given an opportunity to develop Proof of Concept (PoC) on the prioritised solution and showcase their PoC to key executives of Facebook and T-Hub during the ‘Demo Day’ at T-Hub Hyderabad. Also, the qualified start-ups will be directly accepted to the FB Start programme and could access T-Hub’s network of mentors, industry experts, investors, service providers and community/ecosystem.

“The Indian AR/VR market yet nascent is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76 percent over the next five years, fuelled by demand from business and consumer sectors. Our intent, as an ecosystem enabler is to partner with pioneers like Facebook and explore new frontiers that are relevant for India like healthcare, education etc with AR/ VR and XR,” said Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub. “Through our Accelerator Programme with T-Hub, we want to provide the right support, training and mentorship to the start-ups,” said Satyajeet Singh, Head of Platform Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia.