Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Takes Fans On A Feudal Japan Adventure For The First Time! – Release Date And Exciting Gameplay Details Revealed

This week, fans were treated to their initial look at the game through a cinematic trailer that introduced dual protagonists: Naoe, a female ninja, and Yasuke, inspired by a historical figure commonly known as “the African samurai.”

The game director iterated that the presence of two protagonists makes space of 2 different styles of gameplay. With Naoe players having more focus on a stealthier gameplay similar to the previous edition Assassins” Creed; Mirage and Yasuke players getting to engage in a more combat-focused style like the one in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla In AC Shadows, the game explores the rise of two key figures in Japan: Naoe, an adept shinobi assassin hailing from the Iga province, and Yasuke, a powerful Samurai with a rich historical background.

The gamers will be able to explore the entirety of Japan in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. From majestic mountains to serene coastal towns, from ancient shrines to picturesque pastoral landscapes, this game offers gamers a virtual journey across Japan without the need for a visa. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Japan’s diverse landscapes, all from the comfort of your own home.