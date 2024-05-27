Instagram Seen Developing Early Access To Features And AI-Driven Chat Themes

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is gearing up to introduce several new features aimed at enhancing user experience and engagement. Among these upcoming features is “Flipside,” an experimental feature designed to offer users a more private space within their primary Instagram account.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed on Threads, a companion app for Instagram, that the platform is testing Flipside. This feature, if launched, would enable users to turn their secondary, more private profiles, known as “finstas,” into a feature within their primary Instagram account. Users will have the ability to create a custom profile with a unique name, bio, and photo, allowing them to share exclusive content with a smaller group of followers.

Meta, in a statement to TechCrunch, confirmed that Flipside is currently under testing. It aims to address users’ desire for more options to share content in private spaces. This move reflects Instagram’s ongoing efforts to provide users with enhanced privacy controls and customization options.

Additionally, Instagram is reportedly working on enabling users to access early versions of upcoming features through an “early access to features” option in the app settings. This new option, as suggested by screenshots shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, would allow users to experiment with in-development features before their official release. This approach mirrors similar programs implemented by platforms like Google and YouTube, offering users a glimpse of upcoming features and allowing them to provide feedback.

Furthermore, Instagram is exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its app to enhance user interactions. One of the proposed AI-powered features includes the ability to generate personalized chat themes for Instagram’s direct messaging feature. This functionality, tentatively called “Create with AI,” would enable users to customize chat themes using generative AI algorithms. This move aligns Instagram with its sister platform, WhatsApp, which is also working on incorporating AI-powered chat themes.

The current version of Instagram already offers a variety of chat themes, including colors, gradients, and special themes inspired by popular games, movies, and artists. However, the introduction of AI-generated themes would add a new level of customization and personalization to the platform’s messaging experience.

In addition to these features, Instagram is reportedly working on implementing cross-posting functionality, allowing users to share content from Instagram to Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform. This feature, if implemented, would enable seamless sharing between the two platforms, offering users more flexibility in managing their social media presence.

Overall, Instagram’s upcoming features underscore Meta’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. By introducing new customization options, privacy controls, and AI-powered functionalities, Instagram aims to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. As these features undergo testing and refinement, users can expect a more tailored and immersive experience on the platform.

