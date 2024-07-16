What To Expect From Realme WatchS2 ? Check New Features

Realme is gearing up to expand its smartwatch portfolio with the upcoming launch of the Realme Watch S2, scheduled to debut alongside the Realme 13 Pro series at an event on July 30 in India.

The company announced the news on its official X account. Following the announcement of the smartphone series, Realme confirmed the inclusion of the Watch S2, which promises to integrate advanced features, including an AI personal assistant powered by ChatGPT, according to GSM Arena.

While specific details about the Realme Watch S2’s specifications were not disclosed, the brand emphasized the integration of an AI personal assistant as a key highlight. This innovative feature, powered by ChatGPT technology, suggests that users can expect enhanced functionality and interactivity from the smartwatch.

With the launch event still a couple of weeks away, Realme hinted at upcoming announcements that will shed more light on the capabilities and features of the Watch S2, according to GSM Arena. This move builds anticipation among tech enthusiasts and consumers eager to explore the latest advancements in wearable technology. Realme’s latest launches in India include the Realme 13 Pro 5G series and the Realme Buds Air 6 Royal Violet color variant. Launching on July 30, the Realme 13 Pro series is the company’s latest flagship phone offering.

It will come in two variants – the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro+.

Both phones will boast a 50-megapixel ultra-clear camera with AI features and a yet-to-be-announced processor. The price hasn’t been revealed yet but is listed as “Coming Soon” on the Realme website. Whereas, talking about the Realme Buds Air 6 Royal Violet, this new color variant of the Realme Buds Air 6 was launched on July 15. The earbuds themselves have the same specs as the original black and white variants, but the new color gives users a more stylish option.

