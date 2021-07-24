In the past, casinos were only accessible in person and you’d need to visit the local casino during its opening hours if you wanted to enjoy your favourite games. However, things have certainly changed in recent years and online casinos are becoming a much more popular option with gamblers. Online casinos were especially popular during the COVID19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, with regular casinos closed to the public for health and safety reasons. And with smartphone use growing rapidly, it makes sense that more and more online casinos are offering mobile-friendly sites or mobile apps for players. We’ll take a look at some of the pros and cons of mobile online casinos.

The Pros:

1. Convenience:

The main advantage of playing at a mobile online casino is the convenience that it offers to players. Playing at a UK online casino on your mobile allows you to enjoy your favourite games on the go, whether you’re on a long train journey or relaxing at home, without the need to visit a casino or even turn on your computer. Since most people today have a smartphone, it enables players of all ages and skill levels to pass the time with a game of blackjack, poker, slots and more, without even having to get up.

2. Availability:

Mobile online casinos are available wherever you are with your mobile phone. While there might be some travel restrictions if you go to a country where gambling is prohibited, for the most part, you can access an online casino on your phone and play your favourite game from anywhere in the UK and at any time, as long as you are connected to the internet. This is a massive pro for anybody who might have otherwise struggled to enjoy their favourite games due to time constraints. For example, night workers can enjoy a game on their break due to online casinos being open 24/7.

3. Cost:

Compared to traditional casinos, online mobile casinos often cost less to play at. This is because the overheads are much lower for running a mobile casino, with savings passed on to the players in the form of lower-stakes games. While the minimum bet at a traditional casino might be £1 or even more, you can often find mobile casino games that you can play for pennies, making money management much easier.

4. Control:

With a mobile online casino, players often have more control over their spend and habits, which can promote responsible gambling. For example, many casino mobile apps offer features that allow players to set deposit limits, which prevent them from spending more than they want to. In addition, if you feel that you need a break from casino games you can set this in the app and lock yourself out of it for a few days or weeks.

The Cons:

1. Less Social:

While some players are happy to enjoy their favourite casino games in solitude, others might find that playing on a mobile casino app is not as enjoyable for them since it’s less easy to share the experience with their friends. Although social online casino games are becoming more popular and there are increasing options for taking part in games such as poker tournaments online with other players, it might not be the same for some people when compared to visiting a traditional casino with a group of friends and enjoying a game with a drink.

2. Risk of Addiction:

Any player who does not take advantage of the responsible gambling features available in most good apps such as deposit limits could be putting themselves at financial risk due to addiction. This is because the 24/7 availability of mobile casino games, along with the fact that you can access it easily from your phone no matter where you are, can be tempting to players who chase their losses or continue playing even after the fun stops. There is a risk of addiction with all forms of gambling, but mobile casinos can heighten this risk even further, which is why it’s so important to use the responsible gambling features available from the start and avoid putting yourself in a sticky situation.

For the most part, mobile casino apps and websites are a welcome addition to the industry. Being aware of the pros and cons can help you get the best experience.