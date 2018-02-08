The top-notch operators, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and idea Cellular has joined hand and are working with the handset companies to make 4G smartphones extremely low on price and offer them unlimited voice calls and data plans for Rs 60-70 per month. The operators are lowering price bars after Jio recently cut down the minimum monthly recharge for Jio phone users to Rs 49 from 153, with unlimited voice and 1 GB of data for 28 days.

With the low-cost smartphones and unlimited voice calling and data plans will hurt average revenue per user in the near term, the telecom company can expect to retain their user with smartphones to increase data consumption in the medium to long-term. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea cellular refused to have a word for this story. The three mobile service providers are already joining hands with handset companies are offering bundled data and voice calls are offering the amount which will be much cheaper than Reliance Retail’s jiophone, refundable after three years.

Coming out with the new feature mobile and subsidising it will be akin to the new business, which will be tough given the revenue pressures, according to Rajan Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, which frames all major telecom companies. Bundling smartphones with data and voice plans is a better option.”They will have to revise pricing, may not go head to head, but could bring in plans for phones starting from Rs 60-70 range,” said Mathews.