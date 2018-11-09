Anubha Sinha’s tech product WOW3D, launched with the 2.0 trailer presents a new groundbreaking digital revolution allowing 3D viewing on your smartphones. This app can flawlessly convert 2D content of any sort to 3D on the fly that means you can watch any 2D YouTube or any stored content of your device in 3D. In this quick interview, she talks more about the product.

She is just 26 and is now set to bring in a revolution of sorts in the world of imaging with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnum opus 2.0. Anubha Sinha’s tech product WOW3D was launched with the 2.0 trailer in a grand event in Chennai. The young girl, who was seen on stage with director Shankar and Lyca founder and chairman Subaskaran, is excited about this new revolution in the world of entertainment. In this quick interview, she talks more about the product.

Question: What is the reason you decided to invent this product? And what is WOW3D all about?

There are some tv, and gadgets today which can show 3d without glasses and is available only for commercial use cases. In recent years there have been some mobile phones which were 3d ready but the exorbitant cost didn’t made it possible for consumers to buy and it never picked up, as to experience 3D one has to buy the expensive gadget. Due to the digital revolution most of the people have started viewing content on there smartphones, so we came up with an idea to develop a Nano technology glass “WOW3D Screen guard” which retracts light in a manner that you can see 3d easily on your own gadget. Wow 3D screen guard is a revolutionary innovation in the global imaging industry, specially designed to bestow upon an amazing glass-less 3D experience to it’s users. Once applied on the phone’s screen, one can watch any stereoscopic content without the use of external glasses through its WOW3D Store app. WOW3D Store App can flawlessly convert 2D content of any sort to 3D on the fly that means you can watch any 2D YouTube or any stored content of your device in 3D. Apart from the alluring features of this product, its reach to the customers makes WOW 3D unique. WOW 3D screen guards are shock absorbent 9H tempered glass and can be ahead of the best available brand.

Question: So who is your inspiration?

Anubha: When you talk about inspiration only one name can do that for me – Dr.Abdul Kalam. I have read all his books and want to be a staunch patriot and scientist at heart. Though I had several options of launching the product from any other country and get better financial benefits we chose to be in India and launch it from here. This is a milestone in imaging industry and we are so proud that we could manage it from our country.

Question: Are you happy that it was approved by Apple?

Anubha: Apple doubtlessly has defined the premium experience of smart phones globally. Thus not very easy to work with, as they have to maintain seriously high standards. But we always wanted to launch it with the best and by God’s grace we achieved that.

Question: What will WOW3D be useful for?

Anubha: The product has technically already achieved its goal of on the fly 2D to 3D Conversion, 3d photography, 3d glassless viewing. What it now needs to achieve is the application of the technology in education, gaming and entertainment industry. It will redefine content viewing, be it surgical videos or marriage photos. I see it changing the content viewing industry completely, not just entertainment.

Question: And what next for you?

Anubha: We have a line up of products which can add value to VR. AR, Stereoscopy and Auto stereoscopy viewing. I want to roll out a series of 3d printing kiosks as well, Which will be personalised 3D print in 5 minutes, if that happens than that too will be a game changer for print and photography industry. I want to so all of that from India, and raise the standard of Indian technology.

