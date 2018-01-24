One after another, the Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp is coming up with updates to rich your user experience and gives you more control to manage the application. The messenger app has just updated its beta version on Android 8.0 Oreo, which now has support for the new Notifications channel feature. The new update will allow you to prioritise your WhatsApp notifications according to your choice.

Out of the 10 notification channel categories which are Group Notifications, Message Notifications, Chat History Backup, Critical App Alerts, Failure Notifications, Media Playback, Uncategorised, Other Notifications, Sending Media, and Silent Notification, you can control each according to your choice. Every category consists of several different options. For every category, you can decide what sound a notification should make and accordingly you can decide whether the notification appears on your lock screen or not.

You can mark notifications from high priorities to low priorities. Such as Urgent (make sound and pop up on screen), High priority (make a sound), Medium priority (no sound) or Low priority (no sound or visual interruption). The new update will utterly change your user experience, the way you are using the application for a long time and gives you the power to manage alerts.

WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware and cross-platform instant messaging and Voice over IP (VoIP) service launched in 2009. The application allows the sending of text messages and voice calls, as well as video calls, images and other media, documents, and user location.