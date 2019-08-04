TikTok which has so far been the ultimate platform to make quirky videos or song do-overs is all set to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission as part of its drive to promote quality content. Lately, the app received much flak for its pornographic elements, therefore, in a move to make damage control, the app has collaborated with NGO Bhumi to support the clean Indian drive.

As part of the collaboration, TikTok launched #CleanIndia challenge to make people understand the relevance of cleanliness and sanitation in the country. Through this challenge, the users will be required to make videos related to a cleaning activity in their neighbourhood. So basically, they will be required to clean their neighborhood and upload the same video on TikTok to create awareness. This will trickle up to the Swachh Bharat mission.

Besides the #CleanIndia challenge with TikTok, NGO Bhumi will also look after other ways to promote Swachh Bharat mission such as more cleanliness drives across the country. The idea to collaborate with TikTok was to establish NGO’s pan-India approach when it comes to cleanliness drive, said an NGO official.