The advent of social media application TikTok has seen growing popularity among its young user base. The popularity radar of the app is not just confined to the urban sector because the most viral videos come from small towns that manage to garner maximum likes.

With an incessant number of applications dominating our personal lives, (read less personal more digital) all in the garb of increasing social connectivity (ironically isolated one), we have become the digital generation. Every now and then we happen to drop by a new app which engages us with its magnetic charm. And when we talk about the magnetic effect of social media applications we must not exclude TikTok, another major social media platform grabbing eyeballs. The app has managed to garner more than 500 million users, large part of which is the Indian user base.

In 2018, it was ranked as India’s most entertaining app by Google Play Awards , followed by winning the most downloaded apps for Apple and Android devices in the US and Europe (much ahead of YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat). TikTok has been ticking well when it comes to meeting social media expectations of its massive fanbase. The application came into the digital circuit in 2016 and ever since its integration with the Musical.ly app in August 2018, its popularity radar has only been going up.

Launched in China, TikTok began as a short-video creating and sharing app, known as Douyin and with its booming influence, today it has become every tech savvy’s go-to destination. Anyone who believes that she/he is a good fit for online videos can certainly swear by TikTok. Also, if you wish to be a social media influencer like Prajakta Koli, Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua, Mithila Palkar, you should definitely count on TikTok. It not only pertains to Youtube sensations but Bollywood celebrities which includes the likes of Jacquelin Fernandes (3.2 million TikTok fans/followers), Tiger Shroff maintaining a fanbase of 2.4 million fans while Shahid Kapoor seems like the best in the business with a follower base of more than 563,000 fans.

TikTok’s growing popularity is not just about the urban lot since its influence can be seen in the rural segment as well. Its real stars actually emerge from small towns as a lot of its videos have gone viral with teenagers uploading catchy videos that manage to collate maximum possible likes. The best part about TikTok is its ability to not limit its users in terms of language or region. That’s why a lot of TikTok videos comprise no dialogues or have no material to read or speak, just the lipsyncing. With the growing trend of using data-driven techniques, Indian political parties also seem to resort to the digital platform. And with India heading into what can be called its first digital election, TikTok seems like an apt platform for parties to attract voters. However, TikTok officials at the China headquarters refused to come on record regarding their India plans. One of its viral videos includes #DameTuCosita after celebrities started uploading the green alien dance videos on other social media platforms.

However, there are people who don’t support the raging popularity of social media platforms and one of them is a Kashmir preacher who uploaded a video citing the negative implications of TikTok. In the video, he said, “I was embarrassed by what I saw. This is no talent. It shows how waywardness is spreading in society. The aim of the app is to take you away from the path of religion,” He also ‘expressed his concerns’ over the increasing use of the app among girls who are seen lip syncing and flaunting their moves.

