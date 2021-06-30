This article is made to give QR code hunters a comprehensive yet brief comparison about the leading best free QR code generators online.

Since QR codes are making a huge comeback in 2021, people are getting the hang of scanning and reading information from these square-patterned codes.

And because of its demand for business and personal usage, many tech enthusiasts are struggling to choose which QR code generator they should partner with to jumpstart their campaign towards a seamless contactless information sharing ecosystem.

To make this article introduction short, let us jump right through the top 10+ best free QR code generators that every personal and business brand can use in 2021. With the top 4 free QR code generators having the option to allow a user to upgrade their QR code utilization means.

QRTiger

The first one in the list of providing free QR codes is QRTiger. QRTiger is an online free QR code generator that gives the new and intermediate QR code users an easy to navigate QR code generation interface with no ads being displayed in its platform.

The solutions QRTiger offers ranges from its free QR code solutions (URL, Text, email, WIFI, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Pinterest) and their advanced paid solutions namely Vcard, File, Social media, Menu, H5 page, Multi-URL, App store, and MP3 QR codes.

Its offers give the starting and established brands to have more competitive edge when promoting QR codes as it also allows its free users to customize their QR code designs. We can say the this is the best QR code generator with logo within our list.

Pricing

For those who are ready to step their QR code integration means, QRTiger also offers four user-friendly subscription plans that individuals and enterprises can use at a reasonable price.

Free-trial plan – includes three dynamic scans with a 100 scan limit for each code, unlimited static QR codes and scans, QRTiger ads display.

Regular plan (7US$ per month) – includes 12 dynamic QR codes with unlimited scans, unlimited static QR codes, allowance of saving your QR code design template, App store and Vcard QR code solutions, 5Mb file upload limit, no ads display and 500 API requests per year.

Advanced plan (16 US$ per month) – includes 200 dynamic QR codes per year with unlimited scans, unlimited static QR codes, allowance of saving your QR code design template, App store, Vcard, and QR codes in bulk solutions, 10Mb file upload limit, no ads display, Zapier and HubSpot integration, Google Analytics, password protection QR code feature and 3,000 API requests per year.

Premium (37 US$ per month) – includes 600 dynamic QR codes per year with unlimited scans, unlimited static QR codes, allowance of saving your QR code design template, App store, Vcard, Multi-URL and QR codes in bulk solutions, 20Mb file upload limit, no ads display, Zapier and HubSpot integration, Google Analytics, password protection QR code feature, domain white labeling and 10,000 API requests per year.

Codigos-qr .com

The next free QR code generator that everyone can use is Codigos-qr.com, a Brazil-based QR code maker. This QR code maker allows a user to create their QR code in an easy and direct way.

As they give users an easy and direct way to create QR codes, the type of QR code that we can only create here are black and white QR codes. And its solutions are limited to URL, SMS, Phone, Email, Text, Vcard, Geolocation, Event and WIFI.

Pricing

But as we dive deeper into this QR code website, we find that users can also upgrade their free QR code generation into an advanced one with the use of another QR code generator’s dynamic software. And its pricing is aligned with their partner QR code software, uQR.Me.

Starter Plan (4.95 US$/Month) — 2 dynamic QR codes with 10,000 scans per month, basic analytics, basic QR code design, download as raster or vector, and Email and chat support.

Standard(11.95 US$/Month) — 100 dynamic QR codes with 100,000 scans per month, standard analytics, advanced QR code design, download as raster or vector, email and chat support, bulk QR creation, batch actions, landing page design, and custom templates

Professional (27.95 US$/Month) — 1,000 dynamic QR codes with unlimited scans, advanced analytics, advanced QR code design, download as raster or vector, email and chat support, bulk QR creation, batch actions, landing page design, custom templates, projects and tags, editable short URL, White label URL masking and user management.

Enterprise(99 US$/Month) — more than 1,000 dynamic QR codes with unlimited scans, advanced analytics, advanced QR code design, download as raster or vector, email and chat support, bulk QR creation, batch actions, landing page design, custom templates, projects and tags, editable short URL, white-label URL masking, user management, international phone support, API access, and add-ons

QRStuff

QRStuff is a QR code generator that also offers free QR code generation to select QR code solutions. Most of their QR code solutions are tailored to the solutions static QR codes support such as text and URL. You can customize your QR code but you will be limited to just changing your QR code eye shapes, pattern, and color.

Pricing

To unlock more QR code solutions and design customization for better marketing use, QRStuff offers 4 plans that are tailored to your QR code campaign,

11.95 US dollars for a 1-month plan

3 months plan — 9.99 US dollars/month

6 months plan — 8.33 US dollars/month

12 months plan — 7.50 US dollars/month

4.FreeQRcode.net

ForQRCode.net is an online QR code generator that allows you to create QR codes for free. This online QR code generator offers five free QR code solutions (URL, SMS, Call, Email, VCard and Plain Text) and allows you to customize your QR code design with a few customization restrictions like adding your logo, adding a frame, editing the pattern and eyes.

Pricing

This QR code maker is powered by Beaconstac, and if you want to unlock its other solutions and customization options, here are the following plans that you can subscribe to.

Starter (5 US$/month) — includes 3 dynamic QR codes with 20,000 annual scan limit, and scan tracking.

Lite (12.50 US$/month) — includes 50 dynamic QR codes with 40,000 annual scan limit, and scan tracking.

Pro (40.83 US$/month) — includes 250 Dynamic QR Codes with 100,000 annual scan limit, scan tracking & location analytics, and Zapier integration

5. 4QRcode

4QRcode is a QR code generator that offers a simple dropdown navigation system for creating QR codes. The QR codes they offer are also tailored with the static QR code solutions, Text and URL QR codes.

While it is great to use, the website is mostly covered with ad displays which can disrupt your QR code generation experience.

WebsitePlanet QR code generator Web tool

Website Planet is a website builder provider that offers free QR code generator software as a web tool. The solutions they offered are tailored to static QR code solutions extension.

Unlike other website QR code generator tools, Website planet allows you to customize the color of the QR code, add a customized frame and add your logo.

Text Magic QR code generator

Text Magic is a marketing company that specializes in creating marketing SMS for businesses. With QR codes getting more popular, Text Magic is now having a QR code generator that allows its clients and other users.

As a part of their SMS marketing upgrade, Text Magic tailored its free QR code generator solutions to features that are useful for SMS sending and receiving. This QR code generator only allows you to create black and white QR codes.

Wix QR code generator tool

Wix is one of the leading website builder providers that are now integrating a QR code generator as a tool for businesses and customers to create a QR code for free. The QR code solutions they offer are text, URL, Phone number, SMS, basic Vcard, Geolocation, WIFI, Email, Image and PDF.

The image and PDF upload has a limit of 10Mb file size upload and just like Text Magic you can only generate black and white QR codes.

Aptika

Aptika is a company that specializes in creating and selling ID cards and software. With placing barcodes in ID cards as one of the services they provide, it does not miss out on an opportunity for its customers to also provide a QR code generator that they can use to attach to their ID cards.

The solutions they offer are URL, Text, Email address, Phone Number, and Geographic location QR codes.

Online QR code generator

Online QR code generator is a QR code generator that offers free QR code generations for starting QR code users. This QR code generator only offers 7 QR code solutions namely text, URL, contact, Phone, SMS, WIFI and Mail QR codes.

While it allows you to customize your QR code design, frequent ads display are present and can interrupt your QR code experience.

Bonus

If you are also looking for a free bulk QR code generator, here are the two bulk QR code generators that you can try and use.

QRexplore

QRExplore is a QR code generator that allows bulk QR code generation with only two QR code solutions, text and URL. This bulk QR code generator allows every user to generate their first 100 QR codes and have to pay for another batch with the following pricing.

Pricing

7.50 US$ for 1,000 credits

Barcodez.net

Barcodez.net is first introduced as a barcode generator for UPC and EAN. And with the rising popularity QR codes are gaining, they also include a bulk QR code generator for small and independent businesses to use for free. Before you can create your QR code, you will be greeted with a pop-up ad that covers the sides of the webpage.

As it is a bulk QR code generator, the types of QR codes you can create are text and URL only and it is only limited to 50 bulk QR codes per generation.

Conclusion:

As we converse towards a world where information is can be accessed with just a snap of our smartphone cameras, people get wary with QR codes they scan along the way.

And because of that, many small and large businesses are trying their best to incorporate a QR code generator that allows the generation of a professional QR code.

With hundreds of free QR code generators available online, personal and business brands can get a great QR code generation with the number one best free QR code generator, QRTiger.