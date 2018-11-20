Jack Dorsey came at the receiving end of abuse when the picture was shared on Twitter by a journalist who was a part of a group that Dorsey met during his visit to India. The group, which comprised of women journalists, writers and activists, reportedly handed the placard to the Twitter CEO.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday raked up a massive storm on the micro-blogging site after a picture surfaced which showed him with a placard reading “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy”. The picture spread like a wildfire on the internet with many accusing Jack Dorsey of propagating hatred against a sect. Several users asked him whether the Twitter CEO would have done the same had the placard read some anti-semitic quotes. To mollify the agitated people from one of its leading markets i.e. India, Twitter issued an apology over the controversial picture.

Jack Dorsey came at the receiving end of abuse when the picture was shared on Twitter by a journalist who was a part of a group that Dorsey met during his visit to India. The group, which comprised of women journalists, writers and activists, reportedly handed the placard to the Twitter CEO. In its apology, the Indian division of the company stressed that the placard was handed to Dorsey by a Dalit activist when it hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women to know more about their experience using Twitter.

During Twitter CEO @jack's visit here, he & Twitter's Legal head @vijaya took part in a round table with some of us women journalists, activists, writers & @TwitterIndia's @amritat to discuss the Twitter experience in India. A very insightful, no-words-minced conversation 😊 pic.twitter.com/LqtJQEABgV — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) November 18, 2018

Further talking on the matter, Twitter’s legal, policy, and trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde said, “I’m very sorry for this. It’s not reflective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us – we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India.” The CEO has not yet made any comment on the matter.

