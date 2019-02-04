The Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey reportedly said that Twitter is likely to add an edit feature to the micro-blogging site soon. The new feature will allow users to edit the tweet but the original tweet will still be visible.

The Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey reportedly said that Twitter is likely to add an edit feature to the micro-blogging site soon. The feature will add support for editing tweets, but the original version of the tweet would still be viewable, said Jack Dorsey. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told the media that maybe we introduce a 5-30 seconds delay in the sending of the tweet and within that window, you can edit because the issue with going longer than that is it takes that real-time nature of the conversational flow out of it.

“Once you send a text, you can’t take it back. When you send a tweet, it goes to the world instantaneously. You can’t take it back,” said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Dorsey reportedly said that the company first got the idea of adding the edit feature for tweets in December 2016 on basis of Twitter users suggestions.

Notably, the Dorsey did not announced that the micro-blogging site will launch the feature but he said that Twitter indeed is looking and working to add the feature. The Twitter CEO ultimately wanted to convey the message that micro-blogging site wants to maintain the dynamic nature of it, while allowing the users to make changes in what they write on social media.

“But if you’re in the context of considering what the president just did or making a particular statement, then you probably need some more time. And we can be dynamic there,”he added.

