The micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday scrapped the allegations of setting trends against the right-wing groups. Reportedly, Twitter top officials also denied to appear before the Parliamentary panel on February 11, 2019. Twitter officials said that the company believes in impartiality.

Responding to a clarification notice, micro-blogging site Twitter’s top officials have denied to appear before the Parliamentary Panel on February 11, 2019. According to the reports, Twitter officials said that it is not possible in a short period of time to appear before the panel. A few days back, BJP MP and Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology chief Anurag Thakur had written a letter to Twitter India, wherein he alleged that the micro-blogging site is manipulating the trends against right-wing accounts.

Before the date of proposed summoning, Twitter on Friday had responded with a clarification reiterating that it will take action if anybody tries to break its rules. Twitter officials added that the company believes in impartiality. The members of Youth for Social Media Democracy had also levelled the allegations on the micro-blogging site saying it is adopting an attitude against right-wing fronts. However, Twitter scrapped the allegations and said that it does not frame its policies on political ideologies.

Meanwhile, the letter stressed that Chief Executive Officer Twitter, Jack Dorsey along with other officials of the company to make their presence before the panel. But after the denial, it seems that Twitter has not paid heed to the letter sent by a parliamentary committee.

