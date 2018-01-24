Tech giant Twitter on Wednesday launched a special republic day emoji ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country. The emoji is available in nine languages that represent 'India Gate'. The 'India Gate' emoji design holds a special significance as the Prime Minister visits the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year to pay tribute to the martyrs before the annual Republic Day parade begins.

Twitter on Wednesday launched a special #RepublicDay emoji ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the country. Available in 9 languages, the emoji that represents ‘India Gate’ will be live until Monday, January 29.

“Twitter is delighted to join the celebration with a customised emoji of the India Gate. This national symbol in the emoji serves as a reminder of unity as the country joins in the public conversation on this day,” said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, at Twitter India.

"#RepublicDay Parade will showcase might of the Indian armed forces and indigenously developed defence equipment along with the country's cultural heritage," Defence Minister's official Twitter handle @DefenceMinIndia tweeted, using the new Twitter R-Day emoji.

Twitteratis across the world can use the #RepublicDay, #HappyRepublicDay and #RepublicDay2018 hashtags to use the new emoji while composing tweets. Republic Day is celebrated on 26th January to mark the day when the Indian Constitution came to force. The day is celebrated grandly in the capital city’s India Gate. This year will be India’s 69th Republic Day and like every year, the highlight of the day is the parade that takes place at India Gate. The 69th Republic Day celebrations will have 10 chief guests. The heads are from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei – will be hosted in this year’s celebrations. A republic India was a result of innumerable years of struggle and endurance of Indian freedom fighters from the British. Which included Bhagat Singh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and many other prodigies.