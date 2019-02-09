Twitter India issues clarification as summon date comes closer: Alleged of blocking the right-wing accounts, members of Youth for Social Media Democracy had said that Twitter has adopted its attitude against them. While denying the allegations, Twitter stated it does not frame its policies based on political ideology. The micro-blogging site also stopped its bluetick verification program of public accounts.

Twitter India issues clarification as summon date comes closer: Micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday issued a clarification saying that it will take action if anybody tries to break its rules. Responding to BJP’s allegations of bias, Twitter added that it does not believe in partiality like banning of accounts.

The development comes days after Anurag Thakur, chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, wrote a letter to Twitter India mentioning that the the micro-blogging site is blocking and manipulating the trends against right-wing accounts. Twitter in its clarification said that the number of tweets decides what is trending and it believes in openness, transparency and impartiality. Twitter said that on this platform voices from across the political spectrum could be put forward.

Colin Crowell, the company’s VP, said that Twitter does not impose its policies and they consider tweets and accounts as impartial. He said that India is the fastest-growing market globally for the company and they believe in surfacing every side of the story.

In the wake of allegations of bias, the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has summoned officials from Twitter India on February 11, 2019, to discuss matters concerning the use of social media, reports said.

Earlier, Twitter and Facebook had asserted that they want openness and transparency on their platforms.

