It was a major setback for the Twitter users across the world on Tuesday evening as the micro-blogging site went down. There was much distress among the Twitterati who waited in anticipation for the website to recover. The server of Twitter was down for over 10 minutes and when the site became active once again, it was a big relief to the Twitter addicts. The company is yet to give a statement on it.
Earlier in January this year, Twitter went down in a similar fashion and it could not be reached at all. There was much uproar among the Twitter users and as soon as it came back to action, a flurry of tweets bombarded the Twitter feed where users vented their frustration due to inactivity.
Here are the top picks from the reactions:
Anyone else with an error & not loading tweets app & browser #Twitter 🤷 pic.twitter.com/hzXmFTG313
— Stefanie Simpson, enchanted berserker sprite (@Simpson_Romance) April 17, 2018
#Twitter went down for me but strangely at the same time their status monitor said everything was just fine, nothing to worry about. I wonder what their trying to hide?#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/tJ8jdBgSfL
— Redeemed Suzy (@suzydymna) April 17, 2018
Housten😎🎈✨
We have problem. #twitter pic.twitter.com/yeNa38XKmN
— peter cisco (@nasanasal) April 17, 2018
#Twitter #overcapacity aaaargh!
**** Information deficit meltdown **** pic.twitter.com/oJBcCTFdvu
— Marjorie H Morgan (@MarjorieMorgan) April 17, 2018
For all the latest Science & Technology News, download NewsX App
Were you there? #Twitter #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/cfTt1XVYxK
— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) April 17, 2018