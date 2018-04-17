Twitter server went down for 10 minutes on Tuesday evening and it caused a massive frenzy among twitterati who couldn't get access to the micro-blogging site.

It was a major setback for the Twitter users across the world on Tuesday evening as the micro-blogging site went down. There was much distress among the Twitterati who waited in anticipation for the website to recover. The server of Twitter was down for over 10 minutes and when the site became active once again, it was a big relief to the Twitter addicts. The company is yet to give a statement on it.

Earlier in January this year, Twitter went down in a similar fashion and it could not be reached at all. There was much uproar among the Twitter users and as soon as it came back to action, a flurry of tweets bombarded the Twitter feed where users vented their frustration due to inactivity.

Here are the top picks from the reactions:

Anyone else with an error & not loading tweets app & browser #Twitter 🤷 pic.twitter.com/hzXmFTG313 — Stefanie Simpson, enchanted berserker sprite (@Simpson_Romance) April 17, 2018