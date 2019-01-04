Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Vivo Carnival Sale has some its prominent devices placed on display including Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, Y95, and V9 Pro among others. Dubbed as "New Phone New You", the sale has commenced from January 2 and will continue till today January 4, 2019. The sale provides you with an opportunity to save up to Rs 8,900 if you buy one of the listed smartphones.

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Vivo Carnival sale has finally made a comeback on Amazon India and all the tech buffs who have been looking forward to trying a new Vivo smartphone that too with an exciting list of offers, this is all you need to know. Vivo Carnival Sale has some its prominent devices placed on display including Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, Y95, and V9 Pro among others. Dubbed as “New Phone New You”, the sale has commenced from January 2 and will continue till today January 4, 2019. The sale provides you with an opportunity to save up to Rs 8,900 if you buy one of the listed smartphones.

Besides this, there are exchange offers of up to Rs 5,000 and one can save up to Rs 2,400 on No Cost EMI. Here is a list of smartphones that are coming with some exciting offers in Vivo carnival sale:

Vivo V9 Pro, the 6GB variant, is available at a price tag of Rs 17,990 while originally it is available at Rs 19,990 in the market. Along with this, the buyers can also get an extra off of Rs 4,000 if they exchange a Vivo smartphone.

V11 Pro and V11 are made available with no cost EMIs at Rs 2,166 and Rs 1,749 respectively. Besides this, the buyers are also eligible to an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange on both of the smartphones.

Available exclusively on Amazon is Vivo Nex which is definitely a great deal for the buyers. The device is available at Rs 39,000 that is the e-commerce giant has provided a flat Rs 8,000 off. Besides this, an exchange offer of extra Rs 5,000 off.

In the fresh arrivals, there is Y81i which is available with no cost EMI and starts at Rs 1,415 with an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. Y93 is another exciting entry to the fresh arrivals, available at Rs 1,083 with no Cost EMIs. An extra exchange offer of Rs 2,000 is also available on the device.

Other devices which are available with some exciting exchange offers in Vivo carnival sale are Y95, Y83 Pro, Y81 and Y71i.

