Vivo launches NEX Dual-Display smartphone: The utility of having 2 screens is that there is no front facing camera and the users can make use of the better rear mounted triple-camera set-up for sharper and clearer images. The rear horizontal triple camera set-up houses the main sensor of 12 MP, the secondary sensor is 2 MP used mainly for depth effect and the 3rd sensor is mainly used for distance measurement and face unlocking.

Vivo launches NEX Dual-Display smartphone: Vivo has launched the Vivo NEX dual display Edition which is dubbed as the successor to the Vivo NEX S. With the NEX S Vivo introduced a pop-up front-facing camera with a nearly bezel-less display without any notch and for this phone they have decided to remove the front-facing camera altogether. Instead, they have opted for dual display, that is, 2-active displays one at the front and one at the back.

The front display is a 6.39-inch Full-HD AMOLED touchscreen is nearly bezel-less and covers 91.63% of the front, according to the company. The rear display is a smaller 5.49-inch screen which is also a fully-HD screen. The utility of having 2 screens is that there is no front facing camera and the users can make use of the better rear mounted triple-camera set-up for sharper and clearer images. The rear horizontal triple camera set-up houses the main sensor of 12 MP, the secondary sensor is 2 MP used mainly for depth effect and the 3rd sensor is mainly used for distance measurement and face unlocking. The camera panel also offers a Lunar ring doubles up as a selfie soft light.

Since there is no front camera, if you choose to unlock through the front panel there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo has incorporated many features in the camera menu to enhance the quality and look of the images.

The Vivo NEX Dual-Display runs on the Snapdragon 845 Chipset and has 128 GB storage along with 10 GB RAM. The battery on this device is said to be of 3500 mAh which is supported by fast charging but since there are 2 screens to power, the drainage is relatively faster as compared to its predecessor.

It runs on Android Pie (9.0) on top of Vivo’s FunTouch OS 4.5. The Vivo NEX Dual-Display is expected to come in 2 colours- Polar blue and Nebula Purple. The phone will be available in China from December 29 later this year and the global launch should be expected afterwards. The official pricing in China is around CNY 4999 which is roughly USD 725 or Rs 53,000 (INR).

Read More