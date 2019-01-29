Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is all set to launch its V11 Pro successor Vivo V15 Pro in India next month. As per reports doing rounds on the internet, V15 will come with the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the back case doesn't have the hole at the back for the fingerprint reader. On the right, V15 will sport a power/lock key, whereas the left side appears to have a volume keys.

V15 will come with the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the back case doesn't have the hole at the back for the fingerprint reader

Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is all set to launch its V11 Pro successor Vivo V15 Pro in India next month. What’s interesting is that the phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera similar to that of its Nex series handsets. The smartphone is being reported to have a triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor and is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 25,990.

According to reports, the Vivo V15 will have a cutout on the top side hinting towards the presence of a pop-up camera similar to that of Vivo Nex that is today priced at Rs 34,928. Though it’s not going to be as pricey as the Vivo Nex, it’ll come in the range of V11. Reports suggest, there will be a cutout on the back side, suggesting triple rear camera setup.

As for the security, V15 will come with the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the back case doesn’t have the hole at the back for the fingerprint reader. On the right, V15 will sport a power/lock key, whereas the left side appears to have a volume keys.

According to reports, the Vivo V13 was supposed to be the successor of V11. However, given the revelations about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, V15 is all set to replace the smartphone.

Last month, Vivo launched the dual display smartphone, the Nex Dual in China. The dual display means, the smartphone sports a display on both front and back. The phone also houses a primary display of 6.39 inch with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. On the back, the smartphone offers a 5.49-inch display with 1080×1920 pixel resolution.

Read More