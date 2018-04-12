A new addition of Vivo smartphone V9 has been launched, which is priced at Rs.22,990. The new Vivo V9 smartphone has been newly designed and has AI, dual-rear camera along with a 24 MP front camera which will give you a great self-clicking experience.

Vivo smartphones have always been about looks and selfies and that is still the case. The new addition in the Vivo smartphone line-up is the V9 which is priced at Rs.22,990. The new smartphone has a new design, AI, dual-rear camera and of course 24 MP front camera so that you can click your selfies whenever-wherever. Now before we talk about anything else lets talk about the looks because the V9 has a notch- which means it looks like the iPhoneX. Every company wants to give a bezelless display to its consumers and the notch seems to be the best way to do it. We have already seen the notch in the Oppo F7, it’s coming in the Zenfone 5 and also the upcoming Oneplus 6.

The 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen has a full view display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The display looks good with good amount of colours and detail. You will especially love watching videos on this screen. Vivo V9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 coupled with 4GB of RAM. You get 64 GB of storage that can be further expanded to up to 256 GB via MicroSD card. The performance will meet your expectations. Play games, open multiple apps, browse the web or watch videos on social media, the phone will not give up on you. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Vivo’s FunTouch 4.1 UI. There are preloaded apps by Vivo that might interest you. The UI is a combination of iOS and Android interface which is interesting.

Vivo claims that the AI Smart Engine helps in enhancing the device’s performance through better memory management based on user behaviour. The AI also comes in to picture when you are clicking pictures. Especially when you are clicking those Bokeh shots. The portrait shots do come out nice and you can change the point of focus after clicking the pictures also. Overall picture quality under good light comes out well with good amount of details and colour. However, it’s under low light where the camera falters a bit. The front 24 MP camera on the V9 delivers some good selfies, in fact, it also offers the ‘Portrait Mode’ and delivers some good results. The AI here helps in making your selfies look the best way possible. The Selfies do come out well however the processing takes a bit of time. Also, the AI Face Access technology helps in unlocking the device in a secure way. Vivo V9 packs a 3,260mAh battery just about lasts you the day under regular usage.

Vivo V9 has the look, you look at it once and you would want to take a closer look at it out of curiosity or inquisitiveness. The display looks good and gives you a lot of real estate. The performance might not be the best but it matches the competition, the front 24 MP camera does deliver good results and the rear camera also works well under good light. At a price a Rs.22,990 the Vivo V9 is definitely a good option and it’s easy to get- just go to the market (offline).