Vivo Z1 Pro is set to launch in India tomorrow, Wednesday, July 3. The phone will be available shortly on the E-commerce website Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro is about to launch in India on July 3, Wednesday. The phone is featured 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first handset which will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It also includes a 10nm manufacturing process and 32-megapixel hole punch selfie camera. E-commerce company Flipkart recently confirmed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available on their website soon.

Vivo Z1 Pro price and specification:

The price of the Vivo Z1 Pro has not been officially announced yet. Although the microsite of the phone has already released by Flipkart, which confirms that the phone will launch shortly at the website after its official launching on July 3.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is supposed to be variant of the Vivo Z5x which has been launched in China last month. So it believed to be the same pricing in India as well.

Vivo Z5x costs CNY 1,398(approximately Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64 GB storage in China.The 6GB RAM/64GB storage model priced CNY 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400) and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage sells at CNY 1,998 (approximately Rs. 20,500).The 6GB RAM/128GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,698 (approximately Rs. 17,400).

The company tweeted last month, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be released with Snapdragon 712 Soc along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone will support 4K video recording at 30 fps. The Vivo Z1 Pro will have a powerful battery of 5,000mAh along with 18W fast charging support.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with featuring 16MP main lens, 8MP wide-angle lens along with 2MP bokeh camera. For the front view, the has 32MP selfie camera.