Telecom giant Vodafone on Thursday revised its i-Roam FREE international roaming plan rates for postpaid subscribers. Now, as per new revised rates for postpaid customers, the i-Roam FREE international roaming plans of Rs. 500, Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,500 will now be available at Rs. 599, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999 respectively.

Telecom giant Vodafone on Thursday revised its i-Roam FREE international roaming plan rates for postpaid subscribers. The new rates have come days after the company announced discounts on its international roaming plans for a Visa Travel Prepaid card customers. It had announced a discount worth Rs 500 on the 10-day Vodafone iRoam FREE plan and Rs. 750 discount on the 30-day plan using a Visa Travel Prepaid card.

Now, as per new revised rates for postpaid customers, the i-Roam FREE international roaming plans of Rs. 500, Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,500 will now be available at Rs. 599, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999 respectively. The changed rates are visible on the MyVodafone App.

WHAT ARE THESE PLANS

Under the new Rs 599 i-Roam FREE international plan, a subscriber will get 50 minutes of outgoing calling and free incoming for a day. The plan is valid only for 24 hours, while the Rs,2999 plan offers subscribers 200 minutes for outgoing calls along with free incoming and a 25 text messages with 2GB data. The plan is valid for 7 days. The Rs 3,999 plan is valid for 10 days and offers 300 minutes of outgoing calls and free incoming. The Rs. 5,999 plan offers 28 days of validity and gives 500 minutes of outgoing calls, free incoming calls, 100 SMS messages, and 5GB of data.

For select countries, Vodafone has introduced a new plan, calling it “home-like rates”. Under this scheme subscriber visiting 44 countries including US, UAE can avail unlimited benefits, including unlimited data and voice calls.

WHAT OTHER TELECOM COMPANIES ARE OFFERING

Reliance Jio offers international roaming with outgoing calls, data and SMS messages at Rs 575 for 24 hours, while the 7-day free roaming plan costs Rs 2,875. The Rs 5751 plan offers 30 days of free international roaming with unlimited incoming and outgoing calls.

The major difference between Vodafone’s and Reliance Jio’s international roaming plan is not the cost, though Jio is cheaper, it’s outgoing calls. Vodafone has capped the outgoing calls in all its plans while Jio offers unlimited outgoing calls.

Vodafone’s i-Roam plans are available for 44 countries but Jio offers its services in only 20 countries.

