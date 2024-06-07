Watch: Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Dances on Arrival at Space Station

Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin astronaut, has embarked on her third journey to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a historic milestone as the first woman to pilot and test a new crewed spacecraft on its maiden mission.

Accompanied by her crewmate Butch Wilmore, Williams safely docked the Boeing Starliner with the ISS on Thursday, marking a momentous occasion in space exploration. The 59-year-old astronaut, renowned for her previous missions where she carried an idol of Lord Ganesh and the Bhagavad Gita to space, received a warm welcome upon her return to the ISS.

To commemorate her arrival, Williams performed a joyful dance and embraced her fellow astronauts, further enhancing the camaraderie among the ISS crew. Their arrival was marked by the traditional ringing of a bell, symbolizing the commencement of their mission.

Hugs all around! The Expedition 71 crew greets Butch Wilmore and @Astro_Suni aboard @Space_Station after #Starliner docked at 1:34 p.m. ET on June 6. pic.twitter.com/wQZAYy2LGH — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) June 6, 2024

Expressing her excitement, Williams referred to her crewmates as “another family” and expressed gratitude for the warm reception. This mission marks the first crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft, a significant milestone for both NASA and commercial space exploration.

Despite minor technical challenges delaying docking, the crew successfully completed the maneuver, showcasing the capabilities of the Starliner spacecraft. Throughout their journey, Williams and Wilmore conducted tests and experiments, including manual flying of the spacecraft, demonstrating its versatility and reliability.

Upon their return to Earth, Williams and her crew are scheduled for a land landing, a departure from the traditional sea landings. This alternative landing method highlights the versatility and adaptability of the Starliner spacecraft, providing NASA with additional options for crewed missions.

Listen to the @Space_Station crew’s remarks welcoming #Starliner Crew Flight Test commander Butch Wilmore and pilot @Astro_Suni to ISS after entering today at 3:45 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/2TGVNQW89r — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) June 6, 2024

Williams, known for her contributions to the design of the Starliner spacecraft, expressed her anticipation for the mission, likening her return to the ISS to “going back home.” She named the spacecraft “Calypso,” paying homage to Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s legendary vessel, symbolizing her passion for exploration and discovery.

Sunita Williams’ journey exemplifies the spirit of exploration and collaboration, paving the way for future advancements in space exploration. As she embarks on this historic mission, her legacy continues to inspire generations of aspiring astronauts worldwide.

