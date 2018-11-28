NASA's InSight spacecraft has finally landed safely on the surface of Mars on Monday. It took NASA's Mars science lander over six months to travel through space and a distance of over 300 miles to finally touch the surface of the red planet. Following the safe landing, there were a series of pictures and videos that surfaced on several social media platforms from the space organisation’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The video is shared by the space organisation on Twitter along with other social media platforms and it starts with NASA engineers and scientists looking all nervous over the landing that took over seven months to land on the surface of the red planet. As what the NASA scientists call it “seven minutes of terror” passed, the entire laboratory went into celebrations. And there was this pair, which is doing their own-style victory handshake that is quite contagious. Here’s take a look at the video:

Mars has just received its newest robotic resident. Our @NASAInSight successfully touched down on the surface of the Red Planet yesterday after its 300-million-mile journey from Earth. Learn what insights we hope to gain from it and get your Mars on: https://t.co/Ee2zlqmHrT pic.twitter.com/0AILHu2hsp — NASA (@NASA) November 27, 2018

The video has been getting a huge response across Twitter and people just can’t stop retweeting here. Here are some of the reactions on the exemplary handshake:

Not sure if I'm more excited about the landing or this dope ass handshake. https://t.co/4bDcosnO2D — Margaret Brown (@margaretiscoolx) November 26, 2018

Did NASA just do a touchdown celebration? That was kinda lit. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 26, 2018

The launcher was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on May 5 and it was on November 26, when it touched the surface. The lander has been designed to study the deep interior of the planet. In a statement, the space agency revealed that the spacecraft carrying a sophisticated geophysical instrument will study the deep interior of Mars to learn how all celestial bodies with rocky surfaces, including Earth and the Moon, formed.

