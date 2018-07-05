With an aim to control the menace of mob lynching through hate content, Union Minister Ravi Shankar issued a warning to WhatsApp and asked them to come up with a new measure to end the spread of fake news. In the new set of rules rolled out, WhatsApp will be working on blocking mass spam and would also differentiate between the forwarded and genuine messages.

In a bid to curb fake news menace which is being spread via most widely used Facebook-owned messenger application, WhatsApp, the makers of the application have come out with a set of new guidelines. In the new set of rules rolled out, WhatsApp will be working on blocking mass spam and would also differentiate between the forwarded and genuine messages. The following development comes after the Government had issued a warning to its owners and directed them to come up with measures to detect fake news. The warning by the government was issued in the wake of a series of mob lynching that was based on rumours.

Taking cognizance of the notice, WhatsApp issued a statement claiming that they are currently working on software for India that will inform the user if the message was composed by the user or if it was forwarded one. The following update will help the user in differentiating between which is an original content.

A spokesperson from WhatsApp added that the application ‘deeply’ cares about the safety and security of its users. He further added WhatsApp doesn’t want its services to be used for spreading harmful information with zero facts.

Commenting the lynching cases that recently took place in Dhule, the government said that they are probing the matter assured that the accused in lynching cases will be punished. The government has further advised WhatsApp must take steps to avoid ‘proliferation’ of fake news.

WhatsApp added that they have taken cognizance of all the reports it has received and added that it will soon be rolling out the new feature in India.

