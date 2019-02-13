Track on data: As the earlier version of WhatsApp dd not have the facility of keeping track on the data sent and received. The new update will allow this facility. Now the users can see the data consumed on messages sent, data consumed on making and receiving calls. They can also see how much data they received from others.

WhatsApp adds new features: The largest messaging app WhatsApp has brought new changes in its latest update (v2.19.45), which is now available for the users. The users of the Facebook-owned app can now update their WhatsApp and use the new features. The data and storage option on WhatsApp has been redesigned to allow users to keep track of the data. The update has been made available for the Android version. The reports said that the latest update will allow users to get details about the specific function after tapping on any sub-section option in the setting menu.

Following important changes were added to the WhatsApp:

Icons: The WhatsApp has provided specific icons for Privacy, Security, Two-step verification, Change number, Request account info, and Delete my account’. After tapping on these functions, the users will get more details about these icons.

Track on data: As the earlier version of WhatsApp did not have the facility of keeping track on the data sent and received. The new update will allow this facility. Now the users can see the data consumed on messages sent, data consumed on making and receiving calls. They can also see how much data they received from others.

Payment option: If the mobile number is linked to bank accounts, the users can see the history of payments and other important details from WhatsApp, reports said.

To avail the latest features, the WhatsApp users need to visit their Play Store app and update the WhatsApp.

In December last year, the messaging app had added picture-in-picture feature which allows users to watch videos from the third-party apps without closing a chat window.

