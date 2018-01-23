Facebook-owned WhatsApp has officially launched its new app WhatsApp Business in India which is available free on Google Play Store. The application's main objective is to help businesses communicate better with their customers in India and vice versa in a fast and simple way. The WhatsApp Business application had been launched in various countries across the world last week. In India, 84 % of SMBs think that WhatsApp helps them communicate with customers.

“WhatsApp Business will make it easier for people to connect with them, and vice versa, in a fast and simple way,” the company added. “WhatsApp Business” was launched last week in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Britain and the US. The app will help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses and website. It will also save time with smart messaging tools — quick replies that provide fast answers to frequently asked questions, greeting messages that introduce customers to your business, and away messages that let them know you’re busy.

“People will know that they’re talking to a business because you will be listed as a Business Account. Over time, some businesses will have Confirmed Accounts once it’s been confirmed that the account phone number matches the business phone number,” WhatsApp said. People can continue using WhatsApp as usual as there’s no need to download anything new.

“People will continue to have full control over the messages they receive, with the ability to block any number, including businesses, as well as report spam,” the company added. In India, 84 % of SMBs think that WhatsApp helps them communicate with customers, and 80 % of SMBs think that WhatsApp helps them grow their business.