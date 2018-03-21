WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on Tuesday insisted his Twitter followers that its time to get rid of Facebook once and for all. The former Yahoo infrastructure engineer Brian Acton, who agreed to sell WhatsApp to Mark Elliot Zuckerberg's Facebook has made these comments in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton on Tuesday insisted his Twitter followers that its time to get rid of Facebook once and for all. The former Yahoo infrastructure engineer Brian Acton, who agreed to sell WhatsApp to Mark Elliot Zuckerberg’s Facebook has made these comments in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. After giving the reigns of his messaging company Whatsapp in 2014 for around $19 billion USD in cash and stock wrote on Twitter that “It is time” to delete Facebook without giving any specific explanation.

With his sensational tweet which was peculiar top many users, Acton added the hashtag #deletefacebook which subsequently started trending on the online news and social networking service site. With an estimated worth of $6.5 billion, Acton tweeted to call time on Facebook in the wake of the recent developments about Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm which also worked for the President of United States Donald Trump during his election campaign. Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook empire is currently suffering after news broke out in the media that the privately held company have acquired private user data of 50 million users on Facebook through series of leaks.

The US-based Cambridge Analytica combines data mining, data brokerage, and data analysis for the electoral process. The revelations about the Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal have led to 10% slip in Facebook’s stock, leaving the online social media and social networking service company users agitated about the privacy violation.

