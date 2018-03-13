Cross-platform instant messaging app WhatsApp has extended the time limit of their message deletion feature to 68 minutes. Although there have been no reports of an official statements given by WhatsApp about the upgrade in its message deletion feature named 'delete for everyone'. Released in October 2017, the delete for everyone feature allows users to delete any unwanted message they've sent by mistake. Earlier, the instant messaging app tested a new feature called 'block revoke request'.

The message deletion feature was seen on the beta Android version. The updated feature is likely to come in Apple’s iOS only after it gets a positive response on Android. WhatsApp are likely to roll out the extended feature to all users soon. WhatsApp revealed the “delete for everyone” feature in back in October 2017. The delete for everyone feature allows users to delete any unwanted message they’ve sent by mistake. It also provides users with an option to delete the message only for the sender as well.

Earlier, the instant messaging app was said to be testing a new feature called “block revoke request”. The ‘block revoke’ request will prevent users from misusing the “Delete for Everyone” feature of WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, in order to stop such bad users, the messaging platform has implemented the new feature.

“A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on Apple AppStore. It is a bug fixes update but it has the new ‘Delete for everyone’ limit, that is one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds,” read the information on the website on Monday. “When the user deletes a message for everyone, WhatsApp sends to the recipient(s) a new message having the same ID of the message that the user wants to revoke,” the statement said.

