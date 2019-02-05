Social media giant WhatsApp has come up with an update for iPhone users through which bio-metrics authentication can be used to unlock the WhatsApp. WhatsApp still allows the users to reply to the messages from the notification bar and answer the WhatsApp calls too.

WhatsApp has come up with another updated feature for iPhone users. The recent update brings the biometric authentication which allows the user to lock the WhatsApp on their iPhones by the use of Face ID or Touch ID. The new feature was expected to release since October 2018. The attribute doesn’t increase the security to your individual WhatsApp conversations. The speculations suggest that WhatsApp for Android is also in talks to bring the same method of authentication in the near future.

With the recent update, you can lock the new WhatsApp with Face ID or Touch ID by just following the steps:

Open the WhatsApp app. Now select the account option. Tap on the Privacy option. Select the screen lock option. In the screen of screen lock option, the app will display the authentication method of Face ID and Touch ID, you can enable one of them to lock WhatsApp.

WhatsApp still allows users to answer WhatsApp call and reply to the messages from notifications bar without any requirement of bio-metric authentication. If the phone once gets unlocked after successfully detecting the exact bio-metrics either through the Touch ID or Face ID attribute, WhatsApp will open access to the inbox.



You can choose the time interval after which you want the bio-metric to again lock WhatsApp.

The practice of using bio-metric authentication to unlock WhatsApp could help in officially launching its payments facility in India and other global markets.

