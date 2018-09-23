Updating WhatsApp's website, the company highlighted the detailed process for users to flag their concerns and complaints. On the official website, one can clearly look at the section which reads the appointment of a ‘Grievance Officer for India’. Reports said that the Komal Lahiri, the appointed grievance officer is the one who should be concerned while having any doubts or complaints regarding the app.

Following the Indian government’s demand to tackle the issue of fake news that recently claimed a number of innocent lives, the mobile messaging app WhatsApp on Sunday appointed a grievance officer for India. Updating its website, the app highlighted the detailed process for users to flag their concerns and complaints. On the official website, one can clearly look at the section which reads the appointment of a ‘Grievance Officer for India’. Reports said that the Komal Lahiri, the appointed grievance officer is the one who should be concerned while having any doubts or complaints regarding the app. One can contact her via the mobile app, send an email or write directly to her.

Lahiri is based out of the US and she is the senior director, global customer operations and localisation, at WhatsApp. The reports also suggested that the grievance officer was appointed at the end of August. As per reports, the users can also directly note down their report to the company’s support team by going through the ‘Settings’ tab on the app. And if they want to make their complaint reach to the higher authorities, then they can contact the grievance officer.

The decision to appoint the grievance officer came after the Union Information Technology and Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad in August suggested a few steps to the WhatsApp CEO, Chris Daniels to control the circulation of fake news via the messaging app.

At that time, Prasad had suggested the messaging app CEO to set up a grievance officer in India as that will make WhatsApp comply with Indian laws. He suggested that the app needs some stringent and precise security measures to find solutions against such criminal activities that are also violating the Indian laws.

