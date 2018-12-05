WhatsApp New Feature: The popular messaging platform WhatsApp will have new shortcut features added to it soon, as per reports. Group calling shortcut feature is going to be added in the new version of WhatsApp while the multi-share feature, which was already added is set to be upgraded.

WhatsApp New Feature: One of the most popular social messaging platform WhatsApp is all set to add shortcuts for group calling soon. According to reports, this feature will provide a shortcut for calling a particular contact from the group chat window to make a call, the user will be able to select a number and make voice or video call from the members of that group. Another feature that the platform will provide is the MultiShare Feature.

The Multi-Share feature of WhatsApp will allow a user to share one particular message to five people at a time, which has already been rolling at present. In addition to this, after the feature is rolled out on WhatsApp , the user will have the option to view the preview before sharing any message. The user will be able to see the preview of any message photo or video before sharing the same with any of his/her contacts. With the help of this feature, you can check any messages before sharing with multiple contacts.

There is one more feature that will be a bonus to the WhatsApp users this time, i.e. a Continuous Voice Message Playback option which will be activated after this new features roll out in the social platform, the WhatsApp will automatically play all the voice messages of the user and if the voice message has been sent in a series, the user just need to click on the voice message Button once which will make all the voices messages play automatically.

